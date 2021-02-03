The Alborosie Dub Station plugin pays tribute to King Tubby

The latest plugin from AudioThing is an innovative homage to the legendary Jamaican producer King Tubby. Meet the Alborosie Dub Station.

The exploits of King Tubby are legend in audio circles. Alongside fellow Jamaican Lee Scratch Perry, he was a dub pioneer; his innovative approach to remixing elevated sound engineering to an artform. The Alborosie Dub Station plugin from AudioThing brings his sound to your DAW.

Modelled from key pieces of hardware from King Tubby’s studio, it allows modern-day musicians, producers and engineers to infuse their tracks with the sound of Jamrock.

AudioThing tapped Italian engineer Alborosie to collaborate on the plugin. He’s been a long time presence on the Jamaican scene, famous for his work at the iconic Gee Jam studios.

The plugin brings three rare pieces from King Tubby’s collection under one roof. The MCI 2-track tape machine was sampled, which is the source of Tubby’s unmistakable echoes. There’s a Fairchild spring reverb onboard, perfect for those impossibly splashy rimshots. The trio of tools is completed with an Altec high pass filter.

As per AudioThing’s modus operandi, the plugin displays a refreshingly simple single-screen interface. And as Alborosie demonstrates in the demo video, it’s just made for hands-on interaction.

For all the details, head over to AudioThing.