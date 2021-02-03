Australian Open preparation thrown into chaos due to positive COVID test

As if there wasn’t enough drama surrounding the Australian Open, a quarantine hotel worker has tested positive for COVID-19, derailing tournament preparations.

The mettle of the organisers of the Australian Open has again been tested. Matches in the lead up to the year’s first grand slam tournament have been postponed, as an Australian Open hotel quarantine worker has returned a positive test for COVID-19.

All matches planned for today have been called off, with up to 600 players, officials and support staff now required to return to isolation until they test negative for the virus.

The infected individual is a 26-year-old man. He most recently worked a shift at the Grand Hyatt Hotel on January 29, when players were still at the hotel. And though he returned a negative test on that day, he since developed symptoms and tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday.

The otherwise orderly and comprehensive preparation for the major tournament had already been adversely affected by the mandatory quarantine period. There were 62 matches due to be played today across Melbourne, none of them will be played today.

Health Authorities have advised us that a Hotel Quarantine worker has tested positive for COVID-19. Those associated with the AO who quarantined at the hotel now need to be tested and isolate until they receive a negative test result. — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) February 3, 2021

The Australian Open is scheduled to begin on Monday.