HAPPY: I was in a record store just this week and my roommate Jackson, without knowing anything about you, picked Forced Witness off the shelf based off the record sleeve. As someone whose primary trade is in sound, how does a situation like that – where someone’s first impression is entirely visual – make you feel?

ALEX: Good, yeah. I think just yesterday we were with Jason from Sleaford Mods and he said the same thing, he was just on his computer and he saw the album cover for Miami Memory and he started listening to it. I think it’s gratifying because we put a lot of effort into the visual side of things, you know? Whether it’s Michael Bailey-Gates taking the Miami Memory photo or Jemima Kirke designing the artwork, or Britt Mccamey doing the photograph for Forced Witness, or Mclean Stephenson doing the cover for Jumping The Shark… it’s not by chance that we’re working with them, you know? These people have been chosen because they’re artists and we know that they can deliver something dynamic. So it’s a collaboration, a meeting of ideas, we take our covers and our artwork very seriously.

HAPPY: Is there a narrative arc to your record covers? It’s early days of course, but the last two in particular I can see as being part of a series.

ALEX: All three of them are just photographs, as a project. I like the idea of covers being quite robust portraits of whoever I feel like at the moment. I think there’s certainly… it’s a way of me presenting how I think I should appear when I’m singing at the time. And you can’t do that every night on stage, we don’t take makeup or wigs on the road, but ideally that’s what I’d look like on the stage.

HAPPY: Do you think musicians can separate themselves from the way they look any more?

ALEX: If as an artist I was focused more on the visual side of things, we’d have more resources and a completely different message, I think. If we have had more resources. But if I decide to bleach my eyebrows and dye my hair because of where I am, I have to live with that every day. If I had the resources I could just do it, pop it on. I actually had this idea of growing my hair and making my own wig out of my own hair, and then I could just shave my head. Zero maintenance, put the wig on. I looked up how much it cost to get a wig made of your own hair… it’s a huge price tag.