All You Can Eat pizza, DJs, and more: don’t miss the Bank Hotel’s make-up King Street Crawl this Sunday

Drop into the Bank Hotel in Newtown for their would-be King St Crawl celebrations this Sunday. DJs, all-you-can-eat pizza, beer, what more could you want?

It’s rough times all round, but you know what’ll fix that? Pizza, a ton of it.

This Sunday on the day that would have been King Street Crawl – Newtown’s massive annual celebration of free live music – the Bank Hotel are putting on a big Sunday session complete with DJ sets from Sydney’s finest, drink specials, and so much pizza you’ll have to roll home.

All You Can Eat Pizza, King Street Crawl Edition will be soundtracked by the best of those who’ve played the Crawl over its five years. Expect tunes from the likes of I Know Leopard, WAAX, The Pinheads, Genesis Owusu, Triple One, DZ Deathrays, and heaps more as you pack slice after slice into your happy gullet.

Speaking of, the day’s hot deals are $25 for all you can eat pizza, plus $17 for jugs of 4 Pines to wash it all down. You would.

DJ sets are also expected from The Preatures’ Izzy Manfredi, Polish Club’s David Novak, and MBC DJs. You may have to keep seated, but you’ll have some excellent tunes to bop along to nonetheless.

It all goes down on Sunday the 6th of September at the Bank Hotel, Newtown. Grab all the info you need on their website or the Facebook event.