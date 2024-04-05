Allday has offered latest preview of his imminent album ‘The Necklace’ with the just-released second single, ‘Drip Drop’

Allday has today (April 5) released ‘Drip Drop’, the latest taste of his upcoming album ‘The Necklace’.

Moving between lyrical melancholy and clever melodies, ‘Drip Drop’ sees the rapper reflect on rainy days and the passage of time alongside bouncy trap beats and textured vocal harmonies.

“I pull up with some bad bitches ‘round me,” he ponders with his trademark acrobatic delivery, “would I feel good about me?”.

The single was produced by Japanese Wallpaper and longtime Allday collaborator Simon Lam, the latter of whom has elsewhere worked with the likes of Gretta Ray, Cub Sport and Ngaiire.

‘Drop Drop’ follows February single ‘Access’ as the latest preview of Allday’s imminent fifth album ‘The Necklace’.

The project, produced by Lam, is said to be a comprehensive and dynamic reminder of the rapper’s talent, with charismatic storytelling, and a tangible love for the craft.

‘The Necklace’ will serve as the follow-up to Allday’s 2021 album ‘Drinking With My Smoking Friends’, and is set for release later this year.

“I wanted to go back to basics, do what is most natural to me,” Allday said of ‘The Necklace’ on social media. “I think I cooked up something special for you guys.”

In the meantime, listen to Allday’s new single ‘Drip Drop’ below.