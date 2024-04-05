The Sound of Innovation: WesAudio’s Rhea and Dione Stereo Buss Compressors

Having the flexibility usually only reserved for plug-ins with the sonic characteristics of hardware is truly a game changer.

At some point every engineer has thought “I wish I could automatically recall my settings for this piece of outboard” or, they’ve spent hours performing manual automation on a compressor just to miss a cue and have to start again.

That is exactly where WesAudio fits in, since 2013 they’ve been working towards building the “next generation” of Pro Audio, and fast forward 11 years, and they’re at the forefront of it all. With their flagship products, the Rhea and Dione stereo buss compressors, the Titan 500 Chassis and Phoebe preamp, to name a few! WesAudio has redefined flexibility and reliability without compromising on sonic character and warmth.

The Rhea, a vari mu style tube compressor, and the Dione, a solid-state compressor, represent the pinnacle of WesAudio’s commitment to innovation. What sets these units apart is their full digital control and recall capabilities from within the plugin environment.

Central to the WesAudio experience is the Titan chassis, a powerful platform that amplifies the capabilities of the Rhea and Dione. Compatible with all 500 series units, the Titan chassis stands out with its advanced power distribution and USB and ethernet connectivity options, making it an indispensable tool for modern engineers.

The true magic of the Rhea and Dione lies in their ability to combine the flexibility of plugins with the unmistakable sonic characteristics of hardware. By seamlessly integrating these compressors into their workflow, engineers can focus more on the creative aspects of mixing, confident that they have the tools they need to bring their artistic vision to life.

Having the flexibility usually only reserved for plug-ins with the sonic characteristics of hardware is truly a game changer. Integrating these into my workflow has been seamless and the time saved has meant I can focus on the mix and the part I love the most, being creative!

