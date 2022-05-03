Amber Heard’s motion to toss out defamation case rejected

Judge Penny Azcarate has rejected Amber Heard’s motion to toll out Johnny Depp’s $50 million defamation lawsuit.

Johnny Depp is suing his ex-wife Amber Heard over an op-ed she wrote for the Washington Post in 2018, claiming that she was a victim of domestic violence. Depp argues that the article heavily implied he was the perpetrator and therefore severely affected his career.

Azcarate told the court that there has been sufficient evidence presented by Depp’s lawyers to keep the case going.

Heard’s motion to strike the case was basically a formality after a plaintiff wraps up it’s case but it was also expected that the presiding judge would reject the effort.

Attorneys for both Depp and Heard will present oral arguments on the motion on Tuesday morning before continuing the trial.

More to come.