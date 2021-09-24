‘Animal Crossing’ porn starring Ankha goes viral on TikTok and Pornhub

Animal Crossing’s snobby cat villager Ankha has become a meme on TikTok, and a star on Pornhub, thanks to a shockingly bizarre fan made video from ZONE-sama.

Well I thought I’d seen it all, but it turns out I was incredibly wrong. Because at no point in my life had I ever seen, or even entertained the idea of Animal Crossing porn. But now it seems I have… and I just don’t know anymore.

It all started with a video, a video made by the infamous animator ZONE-sama (AKA Zone). Zone specialises in making pornographic parodies of popular cartoons, anime and other pop culture phenomena. Her past work has included risqué takes on Batman, Teen Titans and Dragon Ball Z.

Zone’s latest video is, well, Animal Crossing porn. If you are familiar with that game you will be aware how out of sync this is with its general vibe, which is kid friendly and pretty wholesome. It’s essentially a farming simulator with cute anthropomorphic characters.

One such character is Ankha, a little Egyptian cat-like character that is known for her arrogant temperament. Zone decided she had that special something that meant she was perfect for porn; probably her seductive feline eyes (oh god no it’s happening to me too).

The Animal Crossing porn clip has become a popular meme on TikTok, although due to that platform’s terms and conditions it isn’t actually watchable there. The associated tag has currently garnered over 17 million views.

The actual video has, however, made it’s way onto Pornhub, despite that website’s recent cull. Someone has even created a live-action recreation of the entire video – using makeup and body paint to capture the right look.

Fair warning though, the video and its imitators are decidedly NSFW and should be approached with caution.

Less controversial, but equally bizarre is the music that provides the ambience to the scene: Camel by Camel by Sandy Marton. And while we won’t be sharing the actual Animal Crossing porn video here (come on people, we have standards), we’ll leave you with that.