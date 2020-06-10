Anomie shares pulsating new single ‘Fat Chance Sucker’

The music of Anomie (the musical alter-ego of Sydney artist Sofie Loizou) is a whirlpool of electronic sounds. Within her forward-thinking world of electronic music, synth lines expand and contract, rhythms pulsate with a brilliant unpredictability, and dancefloors are shaken to their core.

Having spent the past number of years performing across the globe and releasing a string of consistently great singles, EPs, and mixes, her latest single, Fat Chance Sucker, flaunts all the characteristics of a well-travelled artist; it’s inventive, imaginative, but also perfectly measured.

On her new single Fat Chance Sucker, Sydney-based artist Anomie delivers a pulsating, boundary-breaking slice of electronic brilliance.

All throughout the new single, Anomie charges through a relentless concoction of unusual electronic sounds to deliver something uniquely her own. Driven by bone-rattling bass and dark, industrial melodies, Fat Chance Sucker will stay in your body for weeks. And while the song does feel completely uncompromising, it never feels overwrought — each element of the track contributes to Loizou’s overarching sonic vision.

Over the course of her career, the Red Bull Music Academy alum has laid down sets at a series of Australia’s best music festivals, including Stereosonic, St Jerome’s Laneway, Strawberry Fields, and Subsonic. It’s fitting, then, that a song like this should emerge so naturally.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Fat Chance Sucker is just the latest in Anomie’s ever-impressive back catalogue, and we can’t wait to hear what she delivers next. In the meantime, check out the video for Fat Chance Sucker above, and listen to a recent new mix from Anomie here.

Anomie will also be releasing a new EP on vinyl through INNA RIDDIM this July.