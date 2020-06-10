Splendour in the Grass officially postponed until 2021

Splendour in the Grass has announced it will be postponing its 20th-anniversary event until next year.

The rescheduled festival is slated to take place in July 2021, exactly a year after it was initially due to occur.

No Splendour for 2020: Splendour in the Grass has announced they will be rescheduling the festival’s 20th-anniversary edition until July 2021.

Following the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic and the ensuing lockdown, the festival had originally been postponed until October of this year. However, due to circumstances including the indefinite closure of the country’s borders, the festival has now decided to postpone until next year.

Speaking in a statement, Splendour in the Grass Co-Producers Jessica Ducrou and Paul Piticco described: “We have been monitoring the situation closely for the past few months and while Australia is now moving into the recovery phase, there is no timeline yet around the opening of international borders.”

“As a result, and with our audience interests front and centre, we must announce the reschedule to 2021 now,” they continued. “We intend to rebook as many of the 2020 artists as possible and we have started to work through that process.”

If you had purchased tickets to the 2020 event and still wish to attend, hold on to them, as all 2020 tickets will be valid for the 2021 edition. Moshtix will be in touch with all ticket holders soon, and anyone not able to attend will be eligible for a refund.

For anyone on the waitlist, pre-loved tickets will be released for an exclusive presale window from 12 pm tomorrow, AEST Thursday, June 11. General ticket release will then be available from Moshtix, 12 pm AEST Monday, June 15.

This year’s Splendour was set to feature the likes of Flume, The Strokes, Tyler, the Creator, and many, many more.

For more information, head to the Splendour in the Grass website.