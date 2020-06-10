Keanu Reeves says ‘Matrix 4’ will be “really special”

Now for the news that we know you have all been waiting for: the legend that is Keanu Reeves is set to return as his most famous character, Neo, for the upcoming film The Matrix 4.

That’s right, almost two whole decades later, we will be blessed with a fourth instalment of The Matrix film franchise; one of the world’s most famous and successful trilogies of all time.

In a new interview, Keanu Reeves has opened up about his excitement to return to his role as Neo for the upcoming The Matrix 4 film.

It seems as though when a film franchise is successful, those involved in their creation want to milk them for all they are worth (a lot of money). But it appears as though Keanu Reeves is in it for something more. According to the actor, it was the upcoming film’s incredible storyline that really made him want to reclaim the role. The now 55-year-old actor also claimed that the new storyline will also provide some kind of meaningful lesson to its audience.

“Lana Wachowski wrote a beautiful script and a wonderful story that resonated with me. That’s the only reason to do it. To work with her again is just amazing. It’s been really special, and the story has, I think, some meaningful things to say, and that we can take some nourishment from.”

Of course, the plot of the upcoming plot will probably remain a mystery until its release. However, what we do know that there are rumours that both time travel and a young Morpheus may be involved in the new film. Actress Carrie-Anne Moss, who will also be returning to the franchise felt similarly to Reeves about the new script:

“When it was brought to me in the way that it was brought to me, with incredible depth and all of the integrity and artistry that you could imagine, I was like, ‘This is a gift.’ It was just very exciting.”

Production of the film has been shut down as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the film is still expected for release in May of 2021.

If you’re a big fan of Keanu Reeves, check out the new trailer for Bill and Ted Face the Music.