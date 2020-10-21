How to create an AOL Mail account (in 2020)

Want to start a new free email account? Why not try AOL Mail? Here’s a step by step guide to get you started.

AOL Webmail is AOL’s free email service which allows you to create an email account and online address book, all completely free.

As well as giving you 250 GB of storage, AOL also boasts a number of handy features, including an integrated task calendar (which you can connect other users to), as well as automatic redirection of spam and phishing emails straight to where they belong: your trash.

On top of these features, an AOL Mail account allows you to send emails with multiple attachments up to 25 MG in size.

An AOL Mail account also gives you access to a bunch of other features including assist by AOL, Data Secure by AOL, and AOL Desktop, as well as the AOL app. The website also hosts an AOL live chat between users.

So how do you make an AOL account?

Step 1: Open up a web browser like Chrome or Safari and head to AOL.com.

Step 2: From here, click on ‘Login/Join’ at the top of the page on the righthand side.

Step 3: Now you’re at the sign-in page. Click ‘Create an account’.

Step 4: This will take you to the sign-up form. You’ll need to fill out the required details (first name, last name, email address etc), and when that’s done, click ‘Continue’.

Step 5: Last, but not least, you’ll receive a verification email to the email address you provided on the previous page. Click the ‘Verify’ link to confirm your email.

Step 6: You’re all done – happy emailing!

If you need any additional help, you can always head over to AOL Mail Help.

