Apple are offering Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro for free for 90 days

If you can believe it, Apple are giving away Final Cut Pro X and Logic Pro X for free on a 90-day trial.

This will be the very first time you can get Logic Pro X for free in any form. Final Cut Pro X offered up a 30-day free trial prior to the new announcement.

In a new statement from the company, Apple have decided to offer a 90 day free trial for their Final Cut Pro X and Logic Pro X products.

As the world crumbles around us, Apple looks to be creating a strong relationship with their users with free products to keep people busy in isolation. Sadly these offers will not be indefinite, so jump on these deals while you can before we are forced to fork out the obscene amounts for these products.

In a statement, Apple explained, “We hope customers who are home and looking for something new to master will try out these free trials.” Get on these trials before you have to pay $299.99 for Final Cut Pro X or $199.99 for Logic Pro X.

This announcement is in a continuing line of companies announcing free trials. Some of which include Fender offering three months of free guitar lessons through to Moog and Korg releasing their synthesiser app for free.

It is now a perfect time to master the beautiful rabbit hole of discovery that is these products. So jump on the offers while they last.