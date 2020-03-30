Nils Frahm releases surprise new album ‘Empty’

If you want to hear the most gorgeous piece of piano music you’ll hear this side of Philip Glass, listen to the new Nils Frahm album Empty.

Released through Erased Tapes, the newest gem from the classically trained pianist features sparse and intimate piano recordings.

With stunningly intimate and affecting piano pieces, Nils Frahm’s new album Empty provides us with a beautiful meditation during quiet times.

Stripped to the barest essentials, Empty shows Frahm’s technical proficiency with melody and mood. The songs feature only Frahm with no technical embellishments. It sounds as though you are sitting beside him in a huge hall as he sprinkles you with soft melancholic flourishes.

The album was conceived prior to Frahm breaking his thumb in 2012. The project itself was originally created for a short film he was creating with director Benoit Toulemonde.

In a press release, Frahm discussed why he decided to release the album, “When I came back from the hospital with a broken thumb and listened to the recordings. I felt they were unfinished. I decided to put them aside and started to work on my small album, Screws.”

He continued, “Many many other notes of the piano have been struck since these days, and before we all forget about this, I thought it would be a good moment to share these lullabies with you. I hope they help you stay all strong and calm in these days of solitude – despite the hardship, we can discover introspection and reflection unexpectedly. Who knows what it is good for.”

Hopefully, these lullabies can touch you in these quiet times. Check out the full album below: