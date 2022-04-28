‘Are You Smarter Than A 5th Grader?’ video game announced!

THQ Nordic and MGM are preparing to make people re-live their childhoods this year with Are You Smarter Than A 5th Grader?

Do you want to re-live the stress of having to answer a question in front of your primary school classroom? Do you? Do you really? Introducing the Are You Smarter Than A 5th Grader? video game!

Based on the very successful TV franchise, this game will embarrass most of us at almost any dinner party, regardless of how long it has been since you were in year 5.

Quiz shows are always a lot of fun to participate in, especially if you’ve got nothing left to lose. Are You Smarter Than A 5th Grader? will change all of that. The game will have multiple-choice questions, true or false challenges, and a handful of minigames that will make you sweat.

The game meant to fill you with dread will cover 24 different subjects, including animal sciences, vocabulary, math, and many more, totalling more than 6,800 questions. That’s alarming, and I’m anxious thinking about it.

Robert Marick, EVP of Global Consumer Products from MGM, said: “The Are You Smarter Than A 5thGrader? franchise is truly timeless and ideal for players of all ages to come together and show what they know,”.

They continued: “Working with THQ Nordic and HandyGames on the upcoming video game, we are looking forward to providing fans of the franchise with a new way to enjoy the quiz show and test their knowledge.”

Adrienne Lauer from THQ Nordic’s Business Development team said: “With so many kids learning from home and so many of these gaming systems in homes worldwide, the time could not be better to revitalize Are You Smarter Than A 5th Grader? in the videogame space,“.

They continued: “The development team at Massive Miniteam has done a beautiful job of creating a game show studio environment and building out an experience featuring 8-player couch co-op multiplayer.”

Are You Smarter Than A 5th Grader? will be coming out this year for Nintendo® Switch, PS4™, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Good luck!