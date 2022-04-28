Electronic duo Capre share 5 Brisbane artists you need to listen to right now

Brisbane duo Capre have no interest in staying in their lane, and we’re so glad they don’t, because everything they make is gold.

Despite launching their career as electronic musicians, Brisbane buddies Capre have just launched a photography coffee table book in collaboration with JJ James and Studio Philo.

Described as “a collection, a selection, a collaboration, between friends,” the book features twenty pages of carefully curated photos and poetry, inspired by the thought that the duo can do whatever they want.

Capre released a B-side track in addition to the coffee table book, which can be found by searching through their website (you’ll find it if you’re looking for something secret *wink wink*).

So to celebrate the book and single release, one half of Capre, Patrick, has put together a list of his favourite artists from Brisbane.

Iti

I first heard Iti from a set he played with our good friend Rahms on a rooftop fundraiser show. It was a fundraiser for the people of Palestine and I believe the set is somewhere on the internet. Anyway, I was very impressed and intrigued by the sounds and interesting rhythms that he played. After that, I saw him play a handful of times around Brisbane and it genuinely got better and better. My favourite set was his supporting slot for DJ Seinfeld. Well and truly warmed up the floor on that one.

<a href="https://iti-mqn.bandcamp.com/album/curvework-vol-1-as-time-passes">Curvework Vol. 1: As Time Passes by iti</a>

Bark.

Bark was one of the first bands I saw after dance floors and gigs came back. This is in my opinion, one of the best Brisbane bands at the moment. Underrated and just so tight. I think I have been to about 4 or 5 of their shows and I seem to forget how good they are each time. I am one of their biggest and can’t wait to hear more music from them.

<a href="https://barkband.bandcamp.com/track/groovetrain">Groovetrain by Bark.</a>

First Beige

I think First Beige are everyone’s favourite Brisbane band. I was absolutely blown away the first time I saw them. I wear ear plugs when I go to gigs now to try to protect my hearing, but for their show, after they played their first 20 seconds, I took them out and was fine with the idea of losing some hearing if it meant listening to the full spectrum of their music.

<a href="https://firstbeige.bandcamp.com/album/press">Press! by First Beige</a>

Great Sage

Great Sage is so good. Just so so good. I first heard the track Hands and immediately fell in love. It is weird, unexpected, and kind of scary sometimes but also just absolutely beautiful and immense. It is like someone grabbed all the music I listen to and made a burrito out of it. I am actually eating that burrito right now. It’s f**king delicious.

<a href="https://greatsage.bandcamp.com/track/hands">Hands by Great Sage</a>

Tyra

If you have ever heard Tyra live, you know. She has an amazing voice and seeing her live you truly feel like you are experiencing something special. We have had the pleasure of working with Tyra in the studio and it’s truly exciting and inspiring. She is an extremely talented producer with a strong direction which shines through on every track she works on. We can’t wait to show what we have been working on.