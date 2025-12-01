Ariel Pink’s Discarded Fridge hits eBay

The auction no one asked for, but someone might buy.

Someone is attempting to sell a refrigerator allegedly once owned by controversial musician Ariel Pink.

The KitchenAid appliance, priced at a tongue-in-cheek $420.69, is advertised as the unit where the indie-rock-turned-political-figure stored his “foods beverages and condiments.”

According to the seller, the fridge was found abandoned in a driveway, now plastic-wrapped and with its handles removed, awaiting local pickup in Sun Valley, California.

The listing capitalises on Pink’s notoriety, from his cult musical status to his right-wing media appearances and serious abuse allegations, transforming a mundane household object into a charged cultural artifact.

With no certificate of authenticity, the sale poses a question less about appliance utility and more about the strange value we assign to the discarded relics of infamous lives.