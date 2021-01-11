Ariel Pink dropped from record label after attending U.S. Capitol riots

After admitting that he attended the violent Trump rally at the Capitol building, Ariel Pink has been dropped from his record label Mexican Summer.

Following the attack on the U.S. Capitol building, attendees are slowly but surely being held responsible for their involvement.

One participant, in particular, was indie-rock musician Ariel Pink, who has since been severely punished for his solidarity in the violence.

Pink (a.k.a. Ariel Marcus Rosenberg) was exposed attending the rally in a now-deleted photo posted on social media. Pink confirmed on his Twitter that the person was, in fact, him, however, denied that he was part of the violent mob that stormed the Capitol.

This is the real ariel pink???? — Min Re Culiao (@mindsaav) January 7, 2021

i was in dc to peacefully show my support for the president. i attended the rally on the white house lawn and went back to hotel and took a nap. case closed — Ariel Pink (@arielxpink) January 7, 2021

its true- i dont and never have advocated for violent confrontation or rioting. must be my boomer upbringing. — Ariel Pink (@arielxpink) January 7, 2021

Less than two days after confirming his attendance, Pink’s record label, Mexican Summer, publicly announced that they would be terminating their working relationship with the musician, due to “recent events.”

Due to recent events, Mexican Summer and its staff have decided to end our working relationship with Ariel Rosenberg AKA Ariel Pink moving forward. — Mexican Summer (@MexicanSummer) January 8, 2021

Mexican Summer worked with Pink on his 2017 album Dedicated to Bobby Jameson and recently released his Ariel Archives release: a reworked and remastered edition of Underground and Loverboy.

It won’t make a difference. You guys signed up for this shit. For all we know this was him promoting the recent archives you’ve been promoting for months. Typical of indie labels – all commodity, no communication. — Mr. Pope (@channel_SETH) January 9, 2021

Pink’s support towards Trump has never been a secret, with the artist posting that Trump was the “genius of our time” back in October 2020.

trump and his team are THE geniuses of our time — Ariel Pink (@arielxpink) October 2, 2020

It can only be assumed that his attendance at the rally was one step too far for Mexican Summer to handle.