Ariel Pink dropped from record label after attending U.S. Capitol riots

by Jasmine Kassis

Ariel Pink, Trump Rally

Image: Getty Images

After admitting that he attended the violent Trump rally at the Capitol building, Ariel Pink has been dropped from his record label Mexican Summer.

Following the attack on the U.S. Capitol building, attendees are slowly but surely being held responsible for their involvement.

One participant, in particular, was indie-rock musician Ariel Pink, who has since been severely punished for his solidarity in the violence.

Ariel Pink
Photograph: Patrick Kwon

Pink (a.k.a. Ariel Marcus Rosenberg) was exposed attending the rally in a now-deleted photo posted on social media. Pink confirmed on his Twitter that the person was, in fact, him, however, denied that he was part of the violent mob that stormed the Capitol.

Less than two days after confirming his attendance, Pink’s record label, Mexican Summer, publicly announced that they would be terminating their working relationship with the musician, due to “recent events.”

Mexican Summer worked with Pink on his 2017 album Dedicated to Bobby Jameson and recently released his Ariel Archives release: a reworked and remastered edition of Underground and Loverboy. 

Pink’s support towards Trump has never been a secret, with the artist posting that Trump was the “genius of our time” back in October 2020.

It can only be assumed that his attendance at the rally was one step too far for Mexican Summer to handle.

