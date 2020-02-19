Ariel Pink announces new reissues of three classic albums

Last year, Ariel Pink’s Haunted Graffiti released the Ariel Archives reissue campaign. The second instalment of the campaign is officially on its way. The release will enclose remasters of the albums Worn Copy (2005), Goldrums (2004), and House Arrest (2006).
The instalment is set to be released April 24th via Pink’s record label, Mexican Summer.
Ariel Pink has also released the video for a track from Worn Copy, ‘Crybaby’. Check it out below.
Ariel Pink toured and recorded with his solo project, Ariel Pink’s Haunted Graffiti, from 1999-2004. The previous and upcoming releases of the Ariel Archives campaign have been sourced from the original cassette masters that were created during this era. It will feature unheard material and remastered classics. Last year’s release contained contemporary versions of Loverboy and Underground. The release also contained a long-anticipated piece titled Oddities Sodomies Vol. 2.
The label, Mexican Summer, has announced the upcoming release via Instagram.
🤯 Announcing Ariel Archives Cycle 2 The Doldrums, Worn Copy, and House Arrest represent three of the signature records from the Haunted Graffiti Era. The restored editions are the result of an exhaustive search for the best surviving cassette/CD-R mixdown material to reconstruct the audio per Ariel’s original intentions. Remixing from the multitrack masters was done only when satisfactory original stereo mixes were unavailable. Listen + Pre-order cycle 2 at the link up top! 📸: Liz Goetz