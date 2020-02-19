Ariel Pink announces new reissues of three classic albums

Last year, Ariel Pink’s Haunted Graffiti released the Ariel Archives reissue campaign. The second instalment of the campaign is officially on its way. The release will enclose remasters of the albums Worn Copy (2005), Goldrums (2004), and House Arrest (2006).

The instalment is set to be released April 24th via Pink’s record label, Mexican Summer.

House Arrest, Worn Copy, and Goldrums from Ariel Pink’s Haunted Graffiti era set to be released as the second instalment of the Ariel Archives reissue campaign.

Ariel Pink has also released the video for a track from Worn Copy, ‘Crybaby’. Check it out below.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Ariel Pink toured and recorded with his solo project, Ariel Pink’s Haunted Graffiti, from 1999-2004. The previous and upcoming releases of the Ariel Archives campaign have been sourced from the original cassette masters that were created during this era. It will feature unheard material and remastered classics. Last year’s release contained contemporary versions of Loverboy and Underground. The release also contained a long-anticipated piece titled Oddities Sodomies Vol. 2.

The label, Mexican Summer, has announced the upcoming release via Instagram.