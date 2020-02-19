Sticker Pole: a new photo book capturing the hidden art of Sydney’s streets

Charlie Hardy has announced Sticker Pole, an upcoming photo book examining the hidden discourse and art on the streets of Sydney’s Inner West.

If you’re a fan of Australian music or Sydney street art, there’s a great chance you’ll find something familiar in Sticker Pole. Now in its fundraising stage, the book has been announced and is offering rewards to Kickstarter supporters.

Introducing Sticker Pole by Charlie Hardy, an upcoming photo book documenting the hidden discourse and art on our streets.

Some art is timeless, some is temporary. Sticker Pole is an attempt to document perhaps the most fleeting art form there is – that which you find on the street. A photo book at its core, Sticker Pole will also be unique to every owner. Just as if it were a brick in your local alley, you’ll be able to choose from a selection of stickers to adorn your front cover.

The book is helmed by Charlie Hardy, a Sydney-based photographer who has worked alongside a score of Australia’s biggest musicians, festivals, brands, and magazines. He’s become a go-to lens for Splendour in the Grass, The Preatures, The Jungle Giants, and Falls Festival, to name just a few.

Hardy has also worked regularly with Happy Mag over the past year. You may recognise his shots adorning interviews with Ocean Alley or Dune Rats, or his front-cover photo of Amyl & The Sniffers for Happy Mag Issue 12.

Sticker Pole represents a turning point in Hardy’s career, a bold leap from the digital landscape into a timeless physical product. To make this book a reality, he has opened up a Kickstarter page offering a number of rewards to early supporters of the project.

From being the first to get your hands on the photo book to Charlie himself taking your band’s next round of press shots, there’s a reward in there for everyone.

Get behind Sticker Pole on Kickstarter here, or join Charlie at the upcoming fundraising exhibition in Sydney:

Exhibition Fundraiser

Thursday 27 February

Happy Studios

Level 1, 325 King St Newtown

6pm-8pm

RSVP

Drinks provided by Young Henrys