Needle In The Hay Spotlight: Ryan Fisherman

With our Needle In The Hay vinyl competition open once more, we're back to enjoying an esteemed selection of tunes submitted by Australian and New Zealand artists. Every now and then a particular voice catches your ear though – the latest is Ryan Fisherman.

Fisherman hails from Christchurch, New Zealand, and made a bit of noise a few years back with his debut EP The Nest Egg. Between the solo work and as a former member of Doprah, he’s played alongside artists such as Lorde, Julia Jacklin, Liam Finn, and many more.

If you've been on the lookout for some fresh-as-daisies alt country glam, look no further than Christchurch artist Ryan Fisherman.

After a few years between drinks, in 2020 Fisherman is back with a brand new single named The Price. It swings with the same alt country magic he brought to the world on the debut EP, albeit with a little extra swagger.

Each chorus kicks into gear with a snappy set of chords and some delicious vocal lines from Fisherman, equal parts upbeat and serene. Check the newbie out for yourself below.

Fisherman is currently finishing up his debut album, recorded by Ben Edwards (Aldous Harding, Nadia Reid) with over 20 fellow New Zealand artists including Marlon Williams, Candice Milner, and indi.

That’s due out mid 2020, so keep an ear out. Until then, wrap your ears around The Price as many times as you like.

