Armie Hammer breaks Twitter after alleged NSFW messages leak online

CW: This article contains references to sexual assault and violence.

We’re all going to horny-jail because Armie Hammer may have a cannibalism fetish. Alleged DMs from the actor have surfaced online and they are graphic, to say the least.

The Call Me By Your Name star, and alleged bedroom-freak, has got Twitter all hot n’ bothered after screenshots from an account surfaced, claiming to show Hammer speaking to women in a sexually domineering and violent way.

Over the weekend, several unverified private messages were posted online that claimed to be from the 34-year-old actor. The messages included graphic accounts of sexual acts and other fantasies.

Some of the unverified messages that were claimed to be from 34-year-old Hammer describe scenes of sexual control, sexual assault, drinking blood, and references to cannibalism.

these armie hammer dms pic.twitter.com/thAaE9uSwk — nouf (@monetlun) January 10, 2021

“I need your blood. I crave it,” one message reads.

“So hard. Thinking of holding your heart in my hand and controlling when it beats” reads another.

“I am 100% a cannibal. I want to eat you.”

all i could think about reading armie hammer’s dms pic.twitter.com/Ynu8jyx9yQ — 𝗝𝗲𝘀𝘀 🪴 (@jessiyun) January 11, 2021

While we can’t link the full screenshots, we can assure you that they’re nasty. Hammer, who separated from his ex-wife Elizabeth Chambers in July last year, has yet to comment on his Twitter-trending status.

While the authenticity of the accounts and messages has yet to be confirmed, the original poster who shared some of the notes, @houseofeffie, now claims they are not real.

“Ok ok, I admit it. It’s all fake,” the poster wrote on Sunday last week. “But it was funny wasn’t it?”

However, other people close to Hammer, including writer Jessica Ciencin Henriquez who was spotted with Hammer in September last year, said that the leaked DMs from @houseofeffie “are real.”

Whether or not the DMs are real – the memes show that we literally weren’t ready for this, and never will be.