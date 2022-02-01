‘Attack on Titan’ theme song hits #1 on U.S. Billboard Chart

The opening theme song for the final season of Attack on Titan reached #1 on the U.S. Billboard Hard Rock Chart, and we’re here for it!

In just two weeks, the TV-size version of the new opening theme for Attack on Titan The Final Season Part 2 has reportedly racked up over 20 million streams.

The minute-and-a-half-long preview of this highly-anticipated opening track, The Rumbling by SiM, peaked at #1 on the U.S. Billboard Hard Rock Chart over the weekend, and it’s still claiming the top spot!

First serialised in 2009, the internationally-renowned anime series Attack of Titan is now reaching its end. According to fan comments, The Rumbling by SiM “sounds so damn fitting” for the extraordinary and action-packed finale that will bring this beloved anime saga to a close.

Since its release, the opening animation video that accompanies the track has gained over 30 million views on Pony Canyon’s YouTube channel.

The full version of The Rumbling by SiM will be dropping on streaming platforms on February 7, 2022, but you can hear the TV-size version below.