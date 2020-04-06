Attention Tiger King fans: a new episode is dropping very soon

If you haven’t been flooded with constant content about the new Netflix series Tiger King, then you’ve probably been living under a rock – or staying off social media while self-isolating (#SelfCare). However, if you are a fan of the show — which, let’s face it, you can’t watch it and not be obsessed — you’re in for some sweet news.

Jeff Lowe, the current owner of GW Zoo and globally disliked character from the show, announced that a bonus episode is coming to the streaming service next week.

The #1 self-isolation activity on everyone’s list is to binge-watch the Netflix drama series Tiger King, and now there’s exclusive news on what comes next.

The news of the bonus episode was delivered in a strange way, with Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner taking to Twitter.

Turner and his wife were gifted a Cameo (that paid video shoutout service) from Lowe, in which he and his wife joke that Turner and his wife “wasted seven hours” on them.

That was before Lowe dropped this unexpected bombshell:

“Netflix is adding one more episode. It will be on next week. We’re filming here tomorrow. Take care, stay safe, and put your mask on.”

So our friend @christie_dish listened to the podcast, @HoldingKourt and after last weeks episode decided to send us this!!! 🚨BREAKING NEWS FOLKS🚨 There will be 1 more episode of #TigerKing [email protected] pic.twitter.com/YeRSIlDKTJ — Justin Turner (@redturn2) April 4, 2020

Netflix has yet to comment on the bonus episode, so here’s hoping it really is coming next week.

The question now is whether the episode will be a reunion type roundup or a brand new episode. Will we ever find out what happened with Lowe and Tim Stark and that new zoo on the Texas border, or info on Lowe’s ongoing legal issues? How about Joe Exotic’s $94 million lawsuits?

We’ll have to tune in to find out.