Audible have made hundreds of audiobooks free during COVID-19

Audible have come to the rescue to cure your cabin fever and self-isolation blues. The streaming platform has done us all a massive solid and made hundreds of their amazing audiobooks free during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Titles read by Westworld’s Thandie Newton and Downton Abbey’s Dan Stevens are available to stream, free of charge. All you have to do is head to their website and pick from the vast array of options – no-logins, credit cards, or accounts required.

Audible have made hundreds of their audiobooks free to stream, for as long as schools are closed down during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Listeners now have a mix of education, entertainment, and general-interest titles at their fingertips. This includes Charlotte Bronte’s Jane Eyre (narrated by Newton), Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein (narrated by Stephens), and The Return of Sherlock Holmes by Arthur Conan Doyle.

There are also plenty of children’s titles to keep the kids happy whilst schools are out, including Winnie The Pooh and Peter Rabbit.

Audible announced the news on their website and on social media: “For as long as schools are closed, we’re open.”

“Starting today, kids everywhere can instantly stream an incredible collection of stories, including titles across six different languages, that will help them continue dreaming, learning, and just being kids,” the statement continued.

“[We recognise] that people are at home, in many cases with children home from school, and that stories have the power to entertain, teach and to keep minds active, alert, and engaged.”

Currently, schools across America have been closed due to coronavirus, yet so far they are remaining open in Australia, except for Victoria where they will be shut from tomorrow.

Audible is just one in a number of organisations giving back during this challenging time. Sydney Sea Life Aquarium and Zoos Victoria are offering live-streams of their animals for those stuck at home, while Netflix is set to drop a mammoth April lineup of shows and movies.

Now there’s no reason to not catch up on those titles you’ve been meaning to read for years. Happy listening!