 ​ ​
happy mag subscription

WATCH: The Killers – ‘Caution’

The Killers have just released a cinematic music video for their latest single, Caution. The first glimpse of director Sing Lee’s upcoming short film, the video serves as a poignant backdrop to the synth-rock energy of the track. Check it out below.

Tags:

FIND OUT MORE

Leave a Reply

March 23, 2020

Tags:

More from Happy Mag