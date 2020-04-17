Audio-Technica and Yulli’s launch virtual karaoke competition to celebrate new beer

Everyone’s favourite Audio-Technica have teamed up with local legends Yulli’s Brews to create their very first Audio-Technica Beer – the Karaoke Kingu Rice Lager.

To celebrate, they’re putting on a karaoke competition with heaps of prizes to be won – and with the whole social distancing status-quo, they’re doing it virtual style.

Audio-Technica have launched a beer with Yulli’s and they’re running one big online karaoke party to celebrate where you can win loads of beer, merch, and audio products.

“The Karaoke Kingu Japanese Rice Lager was inspired by people that work hard and party even harder,” describe Audio-Technica. “So in this period of uncertainty, it’s time to celebrate those people and give everyone something to laugh about.”

To enter the competition, all you need to do is record a video of you doing your best karaoke to a song of your choice (lip syncing is fine too). Feel free to get outrageous because bonus points will be awarded for ridiculous karaoke outfits.

Then upload your video to either Instagram, Facebook or Twitter, along with the hashtag #KaraokeKingu, and tag @YullisBrews and @AudioTechnicaAU (share and tag in your stories to score bonus points). Finally, make sure you’ve followed/liked both Yulli’s Brews and Audio-Technica on the platform you’ve uploaded.

There’ll be four winners who’ll each receive a case of Karaoke Kingu Japanese Rice Lager, a Karaoke Kingu merch pack (including a baseball tee, stubby holder, mirror ball keyring, sticker pack, and limited edition slipmat), and a pair of Audio-Technica C200BT Bluetooth in-ear headphones.

Then, one grand prize winner will take home all of that, as well as an insane AT- LP140XP direct-drive DJ turntable (which retails for $799) – so you can listen to records whilst sipping on some tasty Japanese lager.

The competition is running until April 28, so you’ve got just over a week to get your entries in! Note, you must be an Australian resident and over 18 to enter this competition.

Head here for more info and check out a video on the making of the beer below.