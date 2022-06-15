Four of our fave Aussie drinks with no added sugar

Want to enjoy a delicious beverage without having to worry about increasing your sugar intake? We’ve got you covered.

Lowing your sugar intake isn’t always easy when your body betrays you with those pesky sweet cravings.

Whether you’re looking to improve your skin, be mindful of health risks or feel better overall, consuming less sugar will just about always do the trick.

The easiest way to cut back on sugar is to avoid unnecessary sugar bombs like in the tasty beverages we all love.

I know what you’re thinking, ‘But sometimes I just feel like something sweet!’

Don’t worry, I have put together a list of my absolute favourite beverages that have no added sugar PLUS, they’re all Aussie made!

Kanguru is a drink company that provides scrumptious and nutritious beverages that are “backed by nature”.

Their amazing products contain absolutely no sugar and 5 core botanicals to support immunity, recovery and natural energy.

Kanguru offers an energy blend and a wellness blend (in case you’ve already had enough caffeine for the day).

2. StrangeLove lo-cal sodas

StrangeLove produces a range of premium mixers and lo-cal sodas from ginger beer to yuzu to tonic water.

By using natural ingredients like actual ginger, StrangeLove’s sodas taste every bit as good as the real thing but with only 3.5g of sugar per 100ml, they won’t leave you with a stomach ache.

3. Bobby soft drinks

Bobby is marketed as ‘the unconventional soft drink’ and they’ve hit the nail on the head.

With lemon, cola, berry and orange flavours, the only this that’s too conventional about these tasty libations is the conventionally adorable packaging.

As promised, these too are of course all-natural, low in sugar and low in calories with only 6.6g of sugar in each can.

4. Kréol

Described as ‘the taste worth finding’, Kréol uses real ingredients to create balanced and mouth-watering drinks that have real health benefits.

Kréol comes in a range of fruity flavours including occasional limited editions like cherry sour and each can only have 1 gram of sugar from the locally sourced fruit it’s made with.

Even though it’s getting colder outside, it’s never too cold to enjoy a flavourful fizzy drink and pretend it’s another hot summer day. Now you can do all of that and you don’t even have to feel guilty about it.