Australia secures another half a million Pfizer doses from Singapore

Half a million new Pfizer doses are coming to Australia from Singapore, which will greatly assist our nation’s current vaccine rollout.

This is great news for Australia, who has already been tracking incredibly well with the vaccine rollout since lockdown began over two months ago.

As of today, nearly 20 million doses have been given out to Aussies, with 7.04 million now fully vaccinated.

Under the new agreement, Australia will receive 500,000 Pfizer doses this week, which are set to rollout next week.

However, these doses will expire at some point, so Aussies do need to move quickly and get the jab.

Scott Morrison shared his thoughts on the situation at a press conference yesterday:

“We need to vaccinate the whole country and we need for those doses to go from one end of the country to the other and for them to be taken up.”

In return, Singapore is set to receive half a million Pfizer vaccines in December, courtesy of our beloved commonwealth, when we are expected to have more than enough supplies.

These half a million returned doses are set to be used as booster shots later in the year.

As Singapore’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs states:

“These returned doses would come in more useful for Singapore then, potentially as booster doses for specific segments of our population that could benefit from such boosting.”

Singapore is proving to be a strong partner for the exchange, as they’ve been tracking incredibly well with their vaccine rollout.

In fact, to date, nearly 80% of their population has been fully vaccinated. Well done, Singapore!

Morrison has also been feeling very positive about this exchange, and especially our nation’s progress, as the new rollout will enable a larger age group to be vaccinated.

“This will greatly assist the national vaccination program as it brings in two important age groups into the program — the 16- to 29-year-olds, which have already begun this week — and, of course, the 12- to 15-year-olds.”