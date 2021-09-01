Elton John could be announcing a superstar duets project

Elton John has teased an announcement coming tomorrow featuring a bunch of superstars like Nicki Minaj, Stevie Nicks and Miley Cyrus.

Sir Elton John took to social media today to officially announce that he is making an announcement tomorrow.

On his Instagram stories, Elton posted a sparkling rhinestone graphic featuring the names of various artists, including Stevie Nicks, Lil Nas X and Miley Cyrus.

We can already associate most of the superstar names with Elton’s collaborations in the past year and a half, such as Cyrus’ Metallica cover song “Nothing Else Matters“.

Elton John teases announcement coming tomorrow for project featuring Rina Sawayama, Miley Cyrus, Nicki Minaj, Charlie Puth, Lil Nas X, Dua Lipa and more. pic.twitter.com/wmdpOTcx9C — Pop Base (@PopBase) August 31, 2021

The additional names displayed on the graphics included the likes of Years & Years, Brandi Carlile, Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder, Charlie Puth, Stevie Wonder, Dua Lipa, Young Thug, Nicki Minaj, Jimmie Allen, Gorillaz, Rina Sawayama and Surfaces.

The announcement alludes to a potential duets project on the way.

Last month, Elton and Dua Lipa released their song “Cold Heart” with Aussie trio PNAU, landing him his first Billboard Hot 100 spot in more than 20 years.

The song is a mashup of Johns hit 1972 “Rocket Man” and 1989 song “Sacrifice“, which has been further remixed by PNAU.

The result – a dreamy hybrid of 80’s music and modern electronic-pop.

Based on the artists in the announcement, it is likely that the project will feature all the collaborations Elton has done since the pandemic, along with some newly recorded tracks.

elton john x nicki minaj sounds random af but he’s a legend & i’ll take it pic.twitter.com/9J98fF2M91 — 𝙁𝙖𝙗𝙞𝙤ᴺᴹ (@FABIOTHEEBARB) August 31, 2021

In 1993, Elton released an album called Duets that featured him collaborating with artists such as George Michael, Leonard Cohen, Bonnie Raitt, and even RuPaul.

In 2018, Elton and his frequent collaborator Bernie Taupin released two tribute albums: Revamp and Restoration.

Revamp: Reimagining the Songs of Elton John & Bernie Taupin featured covers of the duo’s back catalogue by pop, rock and R&B artists such as The Killers, Ed Sheeran, Lady Gaga and Coldplay.

Restoration: Reimagining the Songs of Elton John and Bernie Taupin featured covers by country music artists such as Kacey Musgraves, Chris Stapleton and Little Big Town.

elton john is so sick for this 😭 pic.twitter.com/LPB5Rjtoqb — Miley Nation (@MileyNation13) August 31, 2021

Stay tuned till tomorrow folks – this project is sure to be no candle in the wind!