Australian international borders are open as of today

Scott Morrison has declared that the “wait is over” as the country welcomes back international tourism.

Morrison spoke with the press at the Melbourne airport yesterday, saying that Aussies “have done the hard yards”.

“We are very excited that from tomorrow international flights for visitors are able to return again,”

“They can come and we start building once again our very important tourism economy right across the country, from our biggest cities, where I am today, to our far north, Queensland, regional locations and all around the country.

“You’ve done the work, you’ve pushed through. You’ve persevered, and now we can start going forward together.”

The first international flight arrived early this morning at Sydney’s international airport.

