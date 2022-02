Kanye West has not been holding back but his most recent couple of concerning social media posts haven’t even been about Pete Davidson: Growth!

Kanye is now going after Kris Jenner’s long-term partner Corey Gamble.

While referring to his ex’s mother as a hero, Ye said some pretty hectic stuff about Gamble, calling him “godless” and saying he “never needed to be here anyway”.

See the full post below.