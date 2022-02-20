Queen Lizzy has tested positive for COVID-19

Buckingham Palace has confirmed that Lizzy has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Queen is reportedly experiencing mild, cold-like symptoms and has been triple-vaccinated so the palace doesn’t seem too concerned.

“She will continue to receive medical attention and will follow all appropriate guidelines,” the palace said.

The news comes soon after her son and heir to the throne, Prince Charles tested positive for the virus for the second time.

Lizzy will apparently still perform light duties this week but we think the 95-year-old should just take a moment to chill out.

More to come.