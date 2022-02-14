Camilla tested positive for COVID, four days after Prince Charles

The Duchess of Cornwall has tested positive for COVID-19.

The 74-year-old will proceed to self-isolate since receiving the results according to Clarence House.

“Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cornwall has tested positive for COVID-19 and is self-isolating,” Clarence House said in a statement.

“We continue to follow government guidelines.”

The announcement comes just four days after Prince Charles was confirmed to have tested positive for the second time.

A source has also said that Prince Charles had met with the Queen two days before testing positive but there has been no report on her condition.

More to come.