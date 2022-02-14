Elon Musk shuns ‘fun police’ for recalling feature that makes Teslas fart

Musk is bummed that he can’t sell his big expensive cars with all the stupid features he wants.

Tesla is recalling 500,000 vehicles in America due to a Boombox feature that allows drivers to play fart sounds and goat noises from the vehicle.

In response to the recall, Musk took to Twitter and claimed: “The fun police made us do it (sigh)”.

Once again, Musk has proved he is just a big kid with way too much money.

