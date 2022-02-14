News

Elon Musk shuns ‘fun police’ for recalling feature that makes Teslas fart

by Chloe Maddren

Credit: BOBBY YIP/REUTERS

Musk is bummed that he can’t sell his big expensive cars with all the stupid features he wants.

Tesla is recalling 500,000 vehicles in America due to a Boombox feature that allows drivers to play fart sounds and goat noises from the vehicle.

In response to the recall, Musk took to Twitter and claimed: “The fun police made us do it (sigh)”.

Credit: PETER PARKS/ AFP/ Getty Images

Once again, Musk has proved he is just a big kid with way too much money.

