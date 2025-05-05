Bad Bunny Announces Historic ‘Debí Tirar Más Fotos’ World Tour Down Under

Bad Bunny takes over the world – and Australia’s next!

Global superstar Bad Bunny is bringing his electrifying Debí Tirar Más Fotos World Tour to Australia for the very first time, marking a groundbreaking moment as the first Latin artist to headline stadiums worldwide.

The Puerto Rican icon will light up Sydney’s ENGIE Stadium on February 28th, 2026—his only Australian stop—following a whirlwind 23-date run across Latin America, Europe, and Asia.

Fresh off the record-smashing success of his sixth studio album, which dominated the Billboard 200 and Top Latin Albums charts, Bad Bunny’s tour promises an unforgettable celebration of his genre-defying sound and Puerto Rican roots.

After his legendary NO ME QUIERO IR DE AQUÍ residency drew over 400,000 fans, Bad Bunny is back with his most ambitious tour yet, hitting new territories like Brazil, Japan, and Australia.

The multi-hyphenate star, who recently broke records as Calvin Klein’s newest ambassador and with NPR’s Tiny Desk, continues to redefine global music dominance.

Don’t miss out—tickets drop Friday, May 9th.