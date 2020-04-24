Bandcamp to waive all profits for the second time this year

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, musicians and artists everywhere are feeling the adverse effects of quarantine and self-isolation. A lack of revenue from live performances has been catastrophic, with many in the industry struggling to stay afloat. In response, Bandcamp are offering a lending hand.

Earlier this year, the music company directed 100% of their generated revenue directly to artists for 24 hours. As the pandemic continues, they are preparing to do it again on Friday the 1st of May.

For 24 hours, Bandcamp will funnel 100% of all revenue directly to artists for the second time this year. The cause will support struggling artists during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The first day of Bandcamp’s generous initiative was a huge success. Fans met the cause with enthusiasm and managed to generate over $4.3 million, straight into the pockets of artists everywhere.

“It was an inspiring day, and we heard many requests to do it again, so we’re going to do exactly that (and a bit more),” said CEO Ethan Diamond in a press release.

While it’s not clear what ‘a bit more’ entails, more details are set to be revealed early next week.

“We’ll announce the details of this initiative to everyone next Monday (27/04), but we wanted to give our artists and labels a heads up that the first step is coming soon: on Friday, May 1st, we’re going to waive our revenue share again.”

Pencil May 1st in your diary if you can spare a few bucks for the struggling artists out there.