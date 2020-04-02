BandLab launches free songwriting course for the whole family

Many parents are cobbling together whatever resources they have to continue their kids’ education while they’re stuck in isolation. BandLab has stepped up to the plate for music learners, along with teacher Phil Heeley, to deliver a free starter songwriting course for students, teachers and parents.

If you have a solid internet connection, this course is for you. There’s nothing to download or install, the cloud-based software works on Mac, PC and Linux platforms.

Providing you have the necessary equipment, there are no barriers to entry. If you’re a parent with no music skills, never fear, the course is designed to help both you and your children learn by doing.

Some of the skills covered in the course include the basics of how to use a digital audio workstation (DAW), how to structure songs with appropriate sounds, lyric writing, how to record melodies using virtual instruments and you’ll even get tips on finishing touches like mixing and mastering.

So if you’re keen to keep your kids connected to music creation while they’re at home, check out the free BandLab songwriting course here.