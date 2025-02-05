Basement announce New Bloom Fest Sideshows 

Post-Hardcore Rock outfit Basement have just announced some Aussie sideshows for their headline slot at New Bloom Festival this year

Basement are all things alt-rock, garage, punk, post-hardcore and more.

Their headline tour of New Bloom Fest around Australia this year comes after around 6 years away from Australian audiences.

Their last Australian tour was in April of 2019, so it’s fair to say that they have been missed during their absence.

Joining them at New Bloom this year is DRAIN, One Step Closer, Sweet Pill and Glitterer.

The festival aims to expose some of the freshest up and coming acts, with some huge international talent as well.

New Bloom kicks off on the 8th of March in Brisbane’s Fortitude Hall, before making its way down to Sydney and Melbourne shortly after.

Following on from the announcement of their headline slot at this year’s New Bloom festival, numerous sideshows for Basement have been announced around Australia.

With Adelaide, Newcastle and Wollongong all being thrown into the mix as stops along the tour.

In a live setting, Basement are no strangers to packed rooms filled to the brim with moshing, hard-rocking fans eagerly awaiting the bands arrival on stage.

Their hit song ‘Covet’ has become a fan favourite for its heavy Shoegaze-esque intro riff and desperately haunting vocals.

Throughout their illustrious career, Basement have been fortunate enough to play alongside some of punk and alt-rock’s finest.

Among the names on their résumé are the Pixies, Weezer, and The Story So Far.

This alongside sets at Lollapalooza, Reading & Leeds festival and Riot fest cement the band as one of the top post-hardcore acts in recent history.

Their sideshow tour kicks off in Perth on the 28th of Feb, before rocking its way into the Lions Arts Factory and all the way down to Dicey Riley’s in March.

If you’re looking for a good time and a bit of hard rock, go grab your tickets here.