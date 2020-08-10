Bask in these subtle and emotive digital portraits from Alexis Franklin

At age 24, digital artist Alexis Franklin is producing some of the most stunning portraits we’ve ever seen.

Franklin seems to be drawing in more and more attention (no pun intended) – a fact we couldn’t be happier about. Every portrait she makes is unique, yet when placed side by side, they reveal her distinct and intricate style. This is the sign of an artist that knows their strong point, but is also capable of fresh creativity and thought with every new piece created. Here are some of our favourites.

Alexis Franklin is a digital artist from Texas who creates bright and intricate portraits, able to remarkably capture subtle moods and gestures in her subjects.

Thankfully, this young talent is getting noticed. In this year alone, Franklin has been commissioned to create art for the O, The Oprah Magazine, as well as a little publication known as Time Magazine. Yeah, unlike these portraits, Franklin needs no touchups.

Beautiful! I’m most thankful that Oprah put the cover art in the hands of the brilliant & beautiful Alexis Franklin! A young Black woman who is a digital artist. This is what it looks like when Black women are in control of their image. Love it! ❤ pic.twitter.com/NEeJLlmyi4 — Devita Davison (@DevitaDavison) July 30, 2020

In a chat with Colossal, Franklin reveals a bit more about her creative process, describing: “I’ve always seen the world through a filter that brings vibrance and excitement to things most people wouldn’t notice, and that’s something that I really want to come across in my work.”

Don’t worry Franklin, it does. As seen on her Instagram @alexis_art, the artist initially begun with pencil sketches, then later progressed onto digital compositions. She often films time-lapses of her work as well, showing layer by layer how they come together. It often looks very well planned, but Franklin admitted to Colossal, “I don’t really imagine where it’s headed.” Perhaps in this instance, it’s more about the destination than the journey.

While Franklin keeps creating, we thought it would be fun to pick out some favourites from her collection so far. Scroll and enjoy – and be sure to follow her on Instagram.