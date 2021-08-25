Battlefield 2042 cheats are already being advertised, months before the release date

Despite the game’s official launch being several months into the future, Battlefield 2042 cheats are already being sold online.

Cheaters and hackers are the bane of almost every gamer’s existence. Unfortunately, Battlefield 2042 cheats appear to be getting a head start this time around.

Hype for Battlefield 2042 is at an all-time high thanks to the recent showcase at EA Play Live. The game’s official release is set for Friday 22nd October, with Gold and Ultimate edition players getting early access to the game on Friday 15th October. Unfortunately, it seems that cheaters will also be getting early access – to Battlefield 2042 cheats and hacks, such as Cheat Radar and the infamous Aimbot.

Cheating is an ongoing issue in the online gaming community, with no small amount of players complaining about hackers ruining their gaming experiences. Developers and publishers are constantly cracking down on these types of players by upgrading their security and detection software, and of course, issuing permanent bans.

Still, the Battlefield 2042 cheats the website (which we won’t name) promises, along with its supposedly clean record in remaining undetected, sound worrying.

“Safety and undetectability are top priorities for [website]. Our Battlefield 2042 Hack is confirmed to be undetected, as we always update the second a new patch comes out from the developer.

Updating quickly keeps you safe with new code and offsets that other BF2042 cheat developers don’t have access to because they lack our advanced features like safety shields or proxy IPs (to keep your game account ban-free).

[Website] has over 1.2 million registered users and our hackers haven’t been banned in any Battlefield game for years.”

Understandably, the player community is worried about their Battlefield 2042 experience being ruined by hackers from as early as the game’s Beta. Hopefully, EA and Dice will be able to implement an improved anti-cheat system before it goes live.

You can check out the Battlefield 2042 pre-orders here, and watch the game’s trailer above.