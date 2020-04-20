BBC Weatherman goes viral after taking the news theme to a whole new level

BBC Weatherman Owain Wyn Evans has been flooded with support after a Twitter post of him drumming along to the BBC theme song went viral. After finishing his daily segment, the North West Tonight weatherman can be seen quickly running to his DW Design kit and smashing out a delicious groove to go along with the all-too-familiar track.

“When they said try working from home I didn’t realise they’d expect me to do the music too,” he comments on the post.

The sunny and “unapologetically flamboyant Welsh BBC weatherman” has gained over 5.1 million views on his Twitter jam and over 40k retweets.

“I’ve got to be honest, it’s such a banger isn’t it?” Evans told his employers. “You know, it’s a great song, and why not put some live drums over it? The response has been fabulous. I absolutely did not expect that to happen.”

When they said try working from home I didn’t realise they’d expect me to do the music too @BBCNews @BBCNWT #BBCNewsTheme 🥁 #workingfromhome pic.twitter.com/DVXjDw0l8F — Owain Wyn Evans (@OwainWynEvans) April 15, 2020

Love and support for the cover has been pouring in from around the world. The post even gained the attention of Drag Race UK, responding with a simple yet effective “ICONIC”, and Dolores Umbridge herself (aka Celia Imrie), commenting “You have completely made my day Sensational Thank you Owain from Celia.”

ICONIC — RuPaul’s Drag Race UK (@dragraceukbbc) April 17, 2020

You have completely made my day Sensational Thank you Owain from Celia — Celia Imrie (@CeliaImrie) April 16, 2020

The BBC is all too familiar with the cloudy task that is working from home. In 2017, a viral BBC News Skype Interview was hilariously crashed by the interviewee’s two children, leading their mother to frantically run in and retrieve them.