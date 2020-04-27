 ​ ​
Beau Bowen chats his epic debut album ‘The Great Anticlimax’

If you haven’t already listened to The Great Anticlimax, the debut album from Beau Bowen, stop what you’re doing and go listen to it now. The record is a mammoth nine-track collection of genre-bending psych-glam epics.

So, fresh of the album’s release, we caught up with the artist himself to chat all about it, musical influences, and prog-rock Cirque du Soleil.

HAPPY: Hey, how’s it going? What are you up to at the moment?

BEAU: It’s not easy, but when it all mounts up I make a cup of tea. I’m piecing together an album 2 and figuring out how I’m going to make it.

HAPPY: We’ve been loving the new album? How does it feel having it out there in the world?

BEAU: Since the release, there’ve been some touching messages and moments. My music says a lot that I’d like to, and I’m really enjoying people hearing how I feel.

HAPPY: For us, it feels like there’s an epic narrative running through the record. Did you go into the making of the album with a narrative in mind?

BEAU: It takes you through the ups and downs of my love life a few years back and the subsequent existential blues, but I relate to the whole thing existentially. I was trying to create a string of little emotional rollercoasters that leave you at the most effective moment.

HAPPY: Your music doesn’t really pay any mind to concepts of ‘genre’. I’m curious, is this the kind of music you’ve always made? Or did you start in a more traditional space and develop that into something new?

BEAU: I’ve always been into progressive structures and you can hear that in my earliest recordings at 16. It’s grown a lot more colourful in the past few years and I’d like to take it much further.

HAPPY: Following on from that, I’m curious to know what kind of musical influences fed this thing. What were you listening to while writing/recording the album?

BEAU: I was listening to a lot of hip hop, the production is interesting and records like Yeezus that have such unusual and intense shifts interest me.

HAPPY: Could you walk us through the recording process of the album? Who did you work with on it?

BEAU: It was all recorded to tape on the south coast of England. I prepared all the material and worked with a producer and engineer to record it. We were looking for unusual tones and found ourselves plugging guitars into synths more than amps. I was on guitar, bass and vocals. There was a great drummer, pianist and for a few moments on the record, a vibraphone player.

HAPPY: Are there any other artists you’re really digging at the moment?

BEAU: I love King Gizzard and Hiatus Kayote, both those bands have such unusual and unique sounds. I’m also really into Thundercat’s new record.

HAPPY: What’s next for Beau Bowen? Any other exciting plans in the works?

BEAU: Constantly working on an album 2 and building my live show into a prog-rock Cirque du Soleil.

The Great Anticlimax is out now. Listen above.

April 27, 2020

