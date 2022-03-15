Benedict Cumberbatch will open up his home to Ukrainian refugees

Benedict Cumberbatch has said he will take part in the UK’s “Homes for Ukraine” proving once again what a damn legend this guy is.

In light of the Russian invasion in Ukraine, the London resident and movie star Benedict Cumberbatch shared his hopes to open up his home to refugees fleeing the war.

Cumberbatch spoke to Sky News at the 2022 BAFTAs and said: “It is a really shocking time to be a European two-and-a-half hours’ flight away from Ukraine and it’s something that hangs over us,”

“We all need, as we know, to do more than wear a badge. We need to donate, we need to pressure our politicians to continue to create some kind of refugee safety and a haven here for people who are suffering and figure that system out. I know it’s ongoing, I know that’s happening. Everyone needs to do as much as they can.”

As if we needed any more reasons to love Doctor Strange, he then went on to discuss the UK’s “Homes for Ukraine” initiative.

“I think already today the news has broke that there’s been a record number of people volunteering to take people into their homes, and I hope to be part of that myself.”

“also obviously donating to charities who can help people in a very real way on the ground either in Poland or just over the border if it’s safe to do so.”

“This is what I’m trying to do to show that I’m standing side-by-side with my brothers and sisters who are going through this… There are extraordinary men and women on the ground and this is just acknowledgment of them as much as it is the people they’re helping.”

The “Homes for Ukraine” initiative launched online yesterday and will start to match hosts at the end of the week.