WSU lecturer accidentally screens porn during 15 minute break from zoom class

A lecturer at Western Sydney University accidentally left his screen sharing on and brought up a porn site during a zoom class intermission.

First-year students at Western Sydney University (WSU) got much more than they bargained for during an “Introduction to essential skills for academic success” class, when their lecturer forgot to stop screen sharing during an intermission, and broadcast his go-to porn to the entire class.

During a 15 minute break from the lecture, the pinned screen swapped over from lecture notes to a website titled: “18+ Cams with Sexy Cam Girls” which then loaded a collage of naked cam girls.

The lecturer has been stood down since the incident, after completely creeping out an entire class of students, most of whom have attended University for less than a month.

One of the students’ fathers told the Daily Telegraph that his daughter was “very upset to the point where she thought about pulling out of university.”

“A teacher should be a leader in the community, a father or mother figure, so I don’t think he should be in that role,” he continued. “I’m dumbfounded that he would show that to young people. It’s a breach of trust.”

After the incident was reported to WSU, the institution made a statement that said, ‘The university was made aware of an incident that occurred on Wednesday March 9 during a Zoom lesson, after receiving a number of complaints from students and parents.”

“The university has taken swift action, standing down the academic in question while it completes a full and thorough investigation of this matter,” WSU wrote. “It has also reached out to affected students to provide support.”

We’re only guessing what the lecturer was up to during that intermission, and we’re all for self-love, but like, c’mon man, you work with students. Save your alone time for after hours.

Maybe he should go work for Stripchat, they recently installed ‘wank pods’ so employees could masturbate during the work day (but in a much, much more appropriate workplace).