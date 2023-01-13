Best Female modular synthesist and electronic music producers

From intergalactic cinema scores to the iconic Doctor Who theme music, we take a deep dive into the best female modular synthesists of the 21st century.

Lisa Bella Donna aka Moog Grandmother, Suzanne Ciani, and Kaitlyn Smith are at the forefront of electronic music production. With experimentation and intuition, they are continuously changing the game as we know it.

Without further ado, let’s take a look at the best modular synthesist pioneers and current festival favorites in electronic music.

Lisa Bella Donna

Recording artist, composer, modular synthesist, sound designer, and clinician Lisa Bella Donna is the most prolific female synth virtuoso of all time. Between 2020 and 2022 she put out 25 albums – and people think Prince was productive!

Lisa aka Moog Grandmother has decades of experience as a multi-instrumentalist, session musician, and educator, as well as being renowned for developing extensive techniques with musique concreté – a type of music composition that utilizes recorded sounds as raw material where sounds are often modified through the application of audio signal processing and tape techniques and brought together in a montage – microtonal music, orchestration & film composition.

What Lisa is most well known for, is her relationship with Moog, just google it, and you’ll see what we mean. Lisa has a host of videos on the Moog Music Youtube page. Her work with the iconic brand goes way back, from composing patchbooks for their semi-modular “Ecosystem” as well as the deeply exploratory multi-timbral patches on the Moog One 16 Voice Polyphonic synthesizer.

Being an ambassador for the brand ain’t no small thing, Lisa has 2 full-length releases only available on the Moog Music Bandcamp that feature the Moog One Synthesizer. “Transformers” & “Explorations With The Moog One Electronic Music Synthesizer Vol. 2” which give incredible examples of the Moog One’s infinite musical possibilities.

Lisa’s 2XLP album “Afternoon Dreams” was the very first album released that features compositions performed solely on the Moog Matriarch.

Lisa’s musical knowledge is next level, considering she never formally studied, there is nothing she doesn’t know about classical music, and every other genre under the sun. As a youth, she ensconced herself at the local library, where she pored through books and taught herself how to read scores and learn the history of music. Studying the craft of the pipe organ in particular led her to her love of playing the Fender Rhodes.

“As soon as I sat down and played a Fender Rhodes, it put me to work,” she said. “When I bought my first one, I just put [it] in my car, and would go play rock, jazz, blues, contemporary, country music, anything that I could make a living doing.”

The early days of spending five nights on the road as a jazz musician gave Lisa an invaluable education that taught her how to intuitively make decisions, by listening to what the moment requires musically.

Lisa currently spends her time teaching and consulting, and if you want to see more of her studio (trust me it will blow your mind) Earthquake Devices has just put out an incredibly in-depth interview.

Suzanne Ciani

American musician, sound designer, composer, and record label executive Suzanne Ciani found early success with her electronic music and sound effects for films and television commercials.

A true OG synth Queen, Ciani has been immersed in Modular since the 60s’. Best known for creating the cocoa cola pop-and-pour effect, and the intergalactic scores for the among console Atari, you would be hard-pressed to meet anyone who hadn’t heard one of her famous as-all-hell sounds.

She was inducted into the first class of Keyboard Magazine’s Hall of Fame in 2012 alongside other synth luminaries, including Bob Moog, Don Buchla and Dave Smith.

If you happen to be in L.A, Ciani is touring her latest album, Atmospheric 01.

Check out the clip for the documentary about Suzanne Ciani A life In Waves which debuted at SXSW 2017.

Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith

American composer, artist, and producer, like a lot of her contemporaries, has a pretty sweet home studio setup at home. Given most Modular synths are comparable with an old-school telecommunication board, it’s not surprising many artists opt to settle. (if you have seen Lisa Bells Donna’s considerable set up you get a fair idea of why)

For her most recent album Let’s Turn It Into Sound, Kaitlyn spent a few months honing an entirely new sound to accompany her usual toolkit of modular, analog, and rare synthesizers (including her signature Buchla), orchestral sounds, and voice.

Her work prominently employs Buchla modular synthesizers, of which she is open to some serious experimentation.

Smith’s music makes prominent use of Buchla synthesizers, specifically the Buchla 100 and Musical Easel. She has stated that “there’s a lot of room for happy accidents with a Buchla synthesizer because it’s not very predictable. If you turn on a light in the room that you’re working in or if the grounding isn’t properly grounded or if you plug in something else, all of a sudden something will change. That gives me this feeling of working with a life, and that there is a biofeedback, more so than a predictable synthesizer.

I try and blend in as many different tones / timbres as possible. I like to imagine what that sound would feel like if I were to touch it and vice versa.”

She received acclaim for her albums Ears (2016) and The Kid (2017). She has collaborated with Suzanne Ciani and Emile Mosseri. Kaitlyn has recently missed Danny Elfmans ‘In time’ which you can check out below.

Kaitlyn is slated to debut her new album this month at The Melbourne Recital Centre when they kick off Season One: Horizon.