Happy’s Best New Books of 2021
Looking for fresh inspiration? These are the best new books – from Australia and around the world – that you can get your hands on in 2021!
Jeanette Winterson – 12 Bytes
12 Bytes: How We Got Here. Where We Might Go Next is Jeanette Winterson’s provocative collection of essays that address the impact of artificial intelligence on our lives. Viewing this scientific evolution through the prisms of love, sex, politics, gender, and religion, the book forms a comprehensive analysis of AI, and challenges us to imagine a future where it is even more intertwined with humanity.
Anton Corbijn – DMAC
In this new photographic wonder, two pillars of music and its surrounding artistic culture come together. Depeche Mode is a seminal act, with its roots in ’80s electronica and the brooding side of synth-pop. Anton Corbijn is the celebrated Dutch rock photographer, whose images spanning decades have become individual cultural artefacts in their own right. This book is a comprehensive account of their extensive collaboration, complete with an interview with Corbijn and more than 500 images from his personal archive.
Vincent Namatjira – Albert Namatjira
In this compelling children’s book from Magabala, the story of the historically significant artist, Albert Namatjira, is told by his great-grandson, Vincent Namatjira. Filled with Vincent’s paintings, which are brimming with the unique style and humour of the Archibald Prize-winner, it captures the essence of Albert’s life and an era of cultural transition. A landmark document of Australian art history and a catalyst for exploring the Aboriginal Rights movement.
Mieko Kawakami – Heaven
Reading accounts of bullying (even fictional ones) are always confronting. It triggers a mixture of terror, anger, and sadness — a dumbfounding realisation of the fundamental unfairness of the world. But what if a new, nourishing bond is born out of that misery? This is the question at the heart of Heaven.
Heaven was first published in 2009, but following the success of last year’s Breasts and Eggs, this shorter novel was translated into English. And like Breasts and Eggs, it tempers traumatic events with moments of contemplation, especially in the extended dialogue between the protagonist and his lifeline to the outside world, Kojima. A powerful story that serves to solidify Kawakami’s status as a literary force.
Mateo Askaripour – Black Buck
Black Buck is a modern comment on the cult of the office, with all its attendant pressures and ambition. It does, however, view it through the lens of race relations in America. It follows Buck, a killer in sales and the only Black employee in his company. After finding that the trappings of success just aren’t enough, he plans an extracurricular mission: to bring people of colour into the game.
Rachel Cusk – Second Place
Rachel Cusk, the author of the critically acclaimed Outline trilogy returns with a new novel, Second Place: an intense study of the singular nature of human relationships from one of its most skilled and nuanced observers. Notions of freedom, the power of art to define lives, and a fraught relationship between the protagonist and her obsession are explored with characteristic Cusk insight.
Sebastian Dobson and Sabine Arqué – Japan 1900
While colonial maps were being redrawn and the norms of international trade were being established, Japan was effectively cut off from the world. But in the Restoration period, which began in 1868, the nation was catapulted into modernity. Japan 1900 is a seminal document of this pivotal era, a stunning volume of photographs that capture the transformation of this intoxicating part of the world.
Michael Dobbs – King Richard
Those who thought controversial presidencies began and ended with Donald Trump or even George W. Bush — Michael Dobbs has a story to tell you. In the 1972 election, incumbent president, Richard Nixon, was voted in by a landslide. But within a few months, the office that he’d relentlessly fought for was in a shambles. Following the recent release of thousands of hours of Nixon’s White House tapes, Dobbs’ thrilling volume takes readers into the heart of the conspiracy that was the ultimate undoing of King Richard.
Bri Lee – Who Gets to be Smart
From the author of Eggshell Skull — an unflinching personal account of a journey in the Australian legal system — comes an equally provocative exposé. Who Gets to be Smart interrogates the elitism that pervades education, shedding light on a system that entrenches intergenerational class boundaries. The institutions that have the power to shape the future for many young people are called to account by one of Australia’s most gifted young writers.
Zakiya Dalila Harris – The Other Black Girl
This addictive debut from Zakiya Dalila Harris combines the sensibilities of a thriller with a drily comic office atmosphere. It’s testament to Harris’s skill that she can also effortlessly cut across the narrative with an incisive statement on the dearth of Black representation in the world of publishing. The Other Black Girl is perhaps the buzziest new book in recent months — a refreshing and strikingly original multigenre tale.
Sheldon Pearce – Changes
For an artist whose life was so violently cut short, the immensity of Tupac Shakur’s influence is impossible to gauge. As if his immortalisation was not complete, his voice again rose to prominence as Changes became an anthem of the 2020 protests that were catalysed by the murder of George Floyd. 50 years on from his birth and 25 years after his death, The New Yorker’s Sheldon Pearce has compiled an unprecedented oral history of the rap icon, featuring rare interviews with people who collectively made a significant impact on his life and career.
Adam Andrusier – Two Hitlers and a Marilyn
Two Hitlers and a Marilyn tells the story of Adam Andrusier and his life-long obsession with autographs. As a child, any escape from the soporific surrounds of the suburbs was highly prized. As such, Andrusier pursued exotic with a passion, hunting autographs from any famous person he could think of. Effortlessly told, it’s a tale that spans the heartfelt and the hilarious.
Emily Austin – Everyone in This Room Will Someday Be Dead
Story setups don’t come any more tantalising than this one. Through a series of miscommunications, a young, atheist lesbian called Gilda lands a job at the neighbourhood Catholic church. Adding further to the complications, the previous occupier of the receptionist job has died, and Gilda promptly becomes morbidly fascinated by the circumstances surrounding her death. If you like your comedy on the darker side, you’ll have many a laugh with this sharply observant novel.
Jennifer Otter Bickerdike – You Are Beautiful and You Are Alone
Nico has often been misconstrued, written off as simply a ‘muse’ for the male artistic visionaries in her sphere. This new comprehensive biography skewers the lazy labelling and presents Nico as an artist in all her complexity. Already lauded by contemporaries like Iggy Pop, You Are Beautiful and You Are Alone is a masterful account of Nico’s artistry and ongoing influence.
Akwaeke Emezi – Dear Senthuran: A Black Spirit Memoir
From the author of Death of Vivek Oji and Pet comes one of the most anticipated memoirs of the year. Delivered in epistolatory form, it has already garnered the praise of contemporary luminaries, such as Roxane Gay. Straddling the world of the divine and the earthly, Dear Senthuran marks an unforgettable non-fiction debut from this acclaimed author. And though it ostensibly addresses questions of identity, it reveals so much more.
Irvin D. Yalom and Marilyn Yalom – A Matter of Death and Life
Irvin Yalom is a psychiatrist, accustomed to supporting patients through the darkest periods in their lives. When his wife, the acclaimed author Marilyn Yalom was diagnosed with cancer, his therapeutic instincts had to be turned inward. In this heartbreaking memoir, the couple provides their own accounts of Marilyn’s final days. If you’re in the mood for pondering the essence of love and what it means to grieve, this should be at the top of your list.