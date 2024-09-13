Best New Music Releases featuring The Terry’s and Fazerdaze

Another week, another chance to dive into the depths of new music

As the weekend hits us, we’ve gathered a lineup of fresh Aussie and Kiwi tracks to kickstart your listening spree.

Here’s what’s spinning.

The Terrys featuring Nooky

Following their acclaimed album Skate Pop, Gerringong’s indie-rock innovators The Terrys join forces with rapper Nooky on the intense single “Ghost of Bendigo.” This track blends menacing bass, reggae keyboards, and compelling whistles, evoking The Specials’ spirit. Nooky’s raw, subversive lyrics amplify the track’s energy. The accompanying video, set in Parramatta Correctional Centre, adds a playful narrative twist with a bank robbery escape and comedic journey.

Fazerdaze

New Zealand’s Fazerdaze, aka Amelia Murray, prepares for her album Soft Power with the single “Cherry Pie.” Reflecting a decade of self-discovery, the track combines lush beats and ethereal vocals, representing Murray’s growth. The video, co-directed with Frances Carter, symbolizes a transformative solo journey. Influenced by Tame Impala and The Cure, Soft Power blends synths, rock, and pop, offering a unique exploration of self-compassion.

Illy

Australian artist Illy’s seventh studio album, Good Life, drops on October 25. The album celebrates resilience with 14 tracks, including the introspective “Stubborn” and the anthemic title track. Juxtaposing vulnerable moments with euphoric tracks, Illy’s album reflects a journey of overcoming challenges with clarity and humor. The “Good Life Australian Tour” kicks off on November 8, hitting Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne, and Adelaide.

Slowly Slowly

Australian indie-rockers Slowly Slowly announce their fifth album, Forgiving Spree, set for January 24, 2025. Born from their 2022 tour, the album features high-energy pop-infused rock. The title track explores letting go and embracing change, with influences from The Killers and Gang of Youths. Featuring collaborations with Courtney Ballard and Suzy Shinn, Forgiving Spree navigates themes of love, loss, and self-discovery.

Claudiah

Sydney neo-soul artist Claudiah debuts with “Pretty Little Thing,” a dreamy R&B-pop track celebrating youth’s beauty. Influenced by Jorja Smith and Erykah Badu, the song features intricate vocals and bright guitars, creating a nostalgic soundscape. Produced by Nick Zaharias and mastered by Becki Whitton, Claudiah’s debut promises to shine in the neo-soul scene with her smooth vocals and heartfelt songwriting.

Daisy Sampson

Daisy Sampson releases her debut EP I’ve Got You, a poignant follow-up to her singles “Ode to Aphrodite” and “White Light.” Recorded in 2019 but unreleased until now, the EP reflects Sampson’s personal journey through anxiety. With two launch shows in October, Sampson’s 2024 is set to be a defining year as she steps into the spotlight with her heartfelt project.

Prince Love

Prince Love’s new single “Morning Frizz” explores romantic vulnerability with smooth Alternative RnB and Soul elements. Featuring lush guitars, velvety vocals, and mellow drums, the track is a heartfelt ode to cherishing love and future growth. From Naarm (Melbourne), Prince Love blends soft vocals with ambient production, offering a refreshing mix of Alternative RnB, Soul, and Indie Rock. Stay tuned for more evocative tunes from this rising artist.

