From Black Hole to Van Gogh: The New CanvasTV Has Redefined TV Design

TVs have long seemed like they were designed to suck your soul into a black hole when turned off, but that’s all about to change.

And some would say that TVs stopped looking stylish when they went digital. But this little gem is a breath of fresh air. At the end of the day, when you walk into a room, you don’t necessarily want the TV glaring at you, reminding you to zone out.

But a TV is a necessity—entertainment at the touch of a button. We all want it, we need it, but we also crave good aesthetics. That’s why it’s music to my eyes to see this beauty drop today.

The Hisense CanvasTV isn’t just another screen. It’s a sleek blend of art and innovation, and honestly, it’s about time someone combined style with tech like this. You get the entertainment you need without compromising the vibe of your space.

Art Mode: Elevating Your Space

The coolest feature? Art Mode. This TV doesn’t just hang on your wall; it becomes your wall art. With over 1,000 pre-loaded pieces—everything from abstract to Renaissance—your home turns into a gallery. Whether you’re showing off the classics or putting up your own snaps, CanvasTV gives you full control of the display. Think of it as curating your own mini-museum, all from your couch.

Tech that Feels Like Art

Don’t be fooled by its artistic flair—this thing performs. With a 4K QLED screen powered by Quantum Dot Colour tech, it’s got over a billion shades of vibrant, lifelike colour. And it doesn’t stop there. Thanks to the Hi-Matte anti-glare display and 144 Hz refresh rate, you’re getting crisp, popping visuals, no matter the time of day. Add in the built-in surround sound, and whether you’re watching a movie or listening to a playlist, everything feels cinematic.

Personalised Design

Even the frame is part of the experience. The CanvasTV comes with a teak frame, but they throw in an extra in white or walnut for free once you register. Talk about versatility. The ultra-thin design and easy wall-mount system make sure it sits flush against the wall, blending seamlessly into your space like a piece of art.

Streaming Simplified

Of course, we still want our Netflix binges. The CanvasTV’s VIDAA U8 operating system pulls all your streaming apps together—Netflix, Prime, Disney+, and more—right at your fingertips. It’s tech that works as smoothly as it looks.

Starting at $1,799, the Hisense CanvasTV is more than just a TV. It’s a statement piece that transforms your home into a modern gallery, combining the best of both tech and style. Welcome to the future of home entertainment, where art and technology collide in the best way possible.

Head here for more info.