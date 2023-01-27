Best New Music: Ziggy Ramo, Maisie Peters, Anderson .Paak and more

Welcome to Happy Mag’s Best New Music . Every Friday we’ll highlight the best new releases from the past week.

This week gave us a fiery new album from Australian South Sea Islander Ziggy Ramo, the launch of a new era for UK pop singer-songwriter Maisie Peters, and an instant-classic collaboration between US rappers Cordae and Anderson .Paak amongst a host of other fantastic releases.

Without further ado, let’s explore the week’s best releases on this Friday the 27th of January.

Ziggy Ramo’s new album Sugar Coated Lies

The second studio album from Ziggy Ramo and a powerful follow-up to his acclaimed 2020 debut Black Thoughts; Sugar Coated Lies sees Ramo explore the ways in which intergenerational trauma can manifest through 11 vulnerable, nuanced, and finely crafted tracks.

Featuring specials guests such as Alice Skye, vonn, Ladi6 and Jantine, Sugar Coated Lies is an essential listen for any fans of Australian hip hop.

Maisie Peters’ new single Body Better

The latest single from the UK’s Maisie Peters and the first taste of her soon-to-be-announced new album, Body Better sees an evolution in the diary-style songwriting that’s seen Peters gain a dedicated following to date. With an addictive hook and slick production, Body Better is pop perfection.

“Body Better is one of the most honest songs I’ve ever released, and definitely the most personal”, Maisie says of the track. “I wrote it after a breakup and it deals with the ugly things you think to yourself in the aftermath, when you’re painstakingly going through everything small thing you did and were and wondering what you could have changed.”

Cordae’s new single Two Tens (Feat. Anderson .Paak)

The latest track from the 2x Grammy-nominated rapper Cordae featuring Anderson .Paak is an instant classic. With a smooth backing track and the two celebrated rappers perfectly complimenting each other’s flows, the track is as smooth as it is catchy.

Zach Bryan and Maggie Rogers’ new single Dawns

A collaboration between two Grammy nominees will always have high expectations set for it; thankfully, the new single from Zach Bryan and Maggie Rogers Dawns absolutely delivers. With Bryan’s trademark gritty vocals complimented beautifully by Rogers’ tenderness, Dawn is as haunting as it is beautiful.

PANIA’s new double-release P PACK

Immaculately produced and effortlessly catchy, the latest two-track release from West Melbourne’s PANIA is equal parts powerful and tender.

Speaking about the release, PANIA reveals “This two-song project shows a more RnB feels side of me, a softer approach sonically and lyrically. Overall, I wanted to share another part of me which is deep, soulful and more of a classic sound inspired by 80’s soul like Sade and Prince.”

Gena Rose Bruce’s new album Deep Is The Way

Navigating emotional turmoil, fragility, death and honesty, Gena Rose Bruce’s second album Deep Is The Way is an incredible journey through the Australian singer-songwriter’s deepest thoughts and emotions.

With lush, reverb-drenched soundscapes, otherworldly-sounding vocals, and sharp lyricism, Deep Is The Way is kooky, creative, and clever.

Apranik Records’ compilation album Woman, Life, Freedom

Borne with the intent of amplifying the best of Iran’s female electronic artists, in support of the country’s women’s rights movement, AIDA and Nesa Azadikhah have released Woman, Life, Freedom, translated ‘Zan, Zendegi, Azadi’.

The 12-track charity compilation features all original tracks spanning techno, ambient, electro, breaks and experimental genres from Iranian women, and is a fantastic journey through Iran’s female-fronted electronic music scene.

dip’s new single ​​ Hollywood Astral Projection Clinic

The latest single from Sydney quartet dip, Hollywood Astral Projection Clinic is a frantic and raw burst of alt-rock that the band describe as “what we imagine our soundtrack would be if the Duffer Brothers asked us to score their next drama.”

Dripping with attitude and edge, it’s a strong new entry from the Inner West natives.

Listen to our full Best New Music playlist below and be sure to follow Happy Mag on Spotify